Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Russian Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Armenia on November 9.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared.

According to the information, S.Lavrov will meet with his Armenian counterpart Edvard Nalbandyan in the framework of the visit.

Issues regarding mutual interest as well as international and regional problems to be discussed.