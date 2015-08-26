Hassan Rouhani announces date of parliamentary elections in Iran

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Under the constitution, we should be ready for the Iran's parliamentary elections in March next year."

Report informs referring to Iranian media, the country's president Hassan Rouhani said in his speech in Hamadan.

"In Iran, all the state bodies- the government and the Council for the Protection of the Constitution, the Judiciary and the Armed Forces should act together for holding the elections," he said.

Touching upon the situation after the cancelation of the sanctions imposed against Iran due to the nuclear program, H.Rouhani said: "Today, you see the delegates from around the world who flock to Iran. You will witness further increase of the stream after removal of sanctions."