Person shot 2 people in the Turkish capital identified - UPDATED

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the Turkish capital of Ankara, A.I. Police Officer of the Law Enforcement Department of Security Agency shot at his colleagues, female police N.T.B. and man officer Sh.D., who was at that time with her, and killed them.

According to the information, A.I. surrendered.

An unidentified gunman killed a police officer and a civilian in a shootout in central Ankara on Friday.

The attack occurred in the Dikmen area of the Turkish capital.

Ankara is on edge after a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group killed 37 people on Sunday in a suicide car-bomb attack in the city center.