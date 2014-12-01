GUAM: Elections to Parliament of Moldova is carried out in accordance with international standards

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Observation Mission of the GUAM countries made a statement on the results of observation of the parliamentary elections in Moldova, Report informs.

According to the statement, "the parliamentary elections in Moldova were organized and conducted in accordance with international commitments and standards for democratic elections, including commitments and standards of the OSCE and the Council of Europe, as well as national legislation, regulations and procedures developed by the Central Election Commission of Moldova.

"Despite the high competitiveness, the elections were calm, in an orderly manner.High activity observed at the polling stations.GUAM Observation Mission on the results of monitoring considers it possible to declare that the elections could be assessed positively - as free and fair, "- statement says.

The observation mission consisted of Azerbaijani MP Elton Mammadov (Member of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly, Head of the group), Mirkazim Kazimov (a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM), member of the Parliament of Georgia, Nodar Ebanoidze (a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM) and Secretary General of GUAMValery Chechelashvili,, coordinating the work of the observers.