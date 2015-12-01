GUAM countries discuss cooperation to prevent emergency situations

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 13th meeting of the Working Group on Emergency situations (WGEMERG) took place in the GUAM Secretariat in Kyiv on November 26-27, 2015.

Report informs referring to the press service of the organization, the meeting was attended by the representatives of national bodies on emergency situations of GUAM Member States and also representatives of the Secretariat.

The Delegations exchanged information on the activities and events of GUAM Member States in the sphere of prevention and reaction on emergency situations, cooperation with other states and international organizations.

In particular, the Sides exchanged information on the implementation of international training exercises as well as on the capacities of national structures on reaction on emergency situations.

WGEMERG considered and adopted Report on implementation of the Working Plan for 2015 and its Working Plan for 2016.

The Sides agreed that the next meeting of WGEMERG would be convened in Kyiv in May 2016 while its particular date and venue would be defined additionally via diplomatic channels.