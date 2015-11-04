 Top
    ​Governor: Turkey arrests nine alleged ISIL members preparing attack

    They were seized about 9 kg of TNT, 4 hand grenades, explosive devices, suicide belt, 4 pistols and 2 rifles

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/  Nine alleged members of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) believed to have been preparing a suicide bomb attack on a political party's offices in Istanbul have been remanded in custody by a court in southeast Turkey, the local governor's office said. 

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, police detained two of the suspects after a brief car chase in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep and seven more suspects were detained in subsequent police raids, the governor's office said in a statement dated November 3.

    Militants were seized about 9 kg of TNT, 4 hand grenades, explosive devices, suicide belt, 4 pistols and 2 rifles.

