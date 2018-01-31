Government spokesman: US and Turkey shouldn't be confronted

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey and the United States should not face each other".

Report informs citing the Haber7, the Turkish deputy prime minister, Government Spokesman Bekir Bozdağ said about expected antiterrorist operation in Manbij and the east of Euphrates River.

The boundary of the Operation Olive Branch is Afrin. Operations to be held in Manbij and the east of Euphrates River are other movements. We have never said that Turkey will stay there after the end of operation in Afrin. Turkey and the United States should not be confronted. We are working to prevent this. We have warned the US officials on that area about this issue. They also need to be cautious to not face Turkey in the east and in Munich”, he said.