Gov't office attacked in Turkey: 2 officers wounded, 2 terrorists killed

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ A group of PKK terrorists carried out an armed attack to the Nusaybin Government Office in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on late Tuesday, wounding two special operation police, Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to obtained information, the PKK terrorists opened fire with long-barreled guns on the government office. In the clash that broke out between the Turkish security forces and the terrorists, two special operation police got injured and were taken to the district's state hospital immediately.



A large number of security forces were deployed to the area and an operation was launched to arrest the terrorists. As a result of a new skirmish broke out in one of the districts, two members of the PKK were shot. Weapons and documents were seized from them.