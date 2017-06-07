Germany has agreed to move military forces from Turkey’s Incirlik airbase

© Ria.ru

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Germany's cabinet has agreed to move military forces from Turkey to Jordan amid a diplomatic dispute. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Turkey has repeatedly refused to allow German MPs to visit soldiers stationed at the Incirlik airbase. The transfer of 260 soldiers, aerial tanker and Tornado aircraft to al Azraq airbase will take about two months, during which aircraft departures will be canceled. The exact terms for the start of the transfer, as well as the planning of the departures will be agreed with the NATO partners.

The final decision on the withdrawal of soldiers from the "Incirlik" should be taken by the German Bundestag.

The transfer of German Tornado aircraft to Jordan will not affect the deployment of the German contingent at another airbase in Turkey - in Konya, where the AWACS aircraft are located.This airbase belongs to NATO.