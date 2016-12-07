German police detained TBMM Deputy Chairman accusing him of smuggling

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ German police detained Deputy Chair of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Ayşenur Bahçekapılı for hours, accusing of smuggling.

Report informs citing Haber7, her handbag cash, credit card, passport inside was stolen in a hotel in Cologne, Germany.

Turkish Vice-Speaker applied to the police: "However, I said that hold diplomatic passport, they answered it doesn't concern us."

The information declares that the German government carries out such steps due to threats regarding granting citizenship to the terrorists, wanted in Turkey: "By such conduct, Germany puts pressure on Turkey to take a step back on several issues."