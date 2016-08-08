German MFA: We welcome rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Germany can only welcome the rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow'.

Report informs citing TASS, spokeswoman of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sawsan Chebli told reporters on August 8.

According to the information, rapprochement between Ankara and Moscow is being continued since deterioration of the relations due to the shot of Russian Su-24 aircraft for violating Turkish airspace in November last year. The spokeswoman of the German Foreign Ministry stressed that normalization of the relations since the incident is being welcomed.

Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his interview to TASS that the case on Alparslan Çelik, suspected of death of Su-24 pilot is being investigated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Russia on August 9.