German FM: U.S sanctions can lead Iran into chaos

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ / US sanctions may provoke the rise of radical forces and lead Iran into chaos.

Report informs citing the TASS, German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas reported.

"The isolation of Iran can give incentive to radical and fundamentalist forces. The chaos in Iran, which we have already experienced in Iraq and Libya, can further destabilize the troubled region," Maas said.

According to him, anyone who hopes for a "regime change" should not forget about the consequences that "can bring even more problems."