German FM: Bill on so-called "Armenian genocide" not legally binding

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ ermany’s parliamentary vote declaring the World War I mass killings of Ottoman Armenians in 1915 a genocide is “not legally binding,” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on September 2, in a move that may signal at attempt to mend frayed ties with Turkey.

“The German parliament naturally has the right and the freedom to pass any resolution it likes, but the Bundestag itself has said that not every resolution is legally binding,” Report informs referring to the Reuters quoted Steinmeier as saying in Berlin.

Earlier on September 2, Germany’s Spiegel Online reported that German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert was expected to make a public statement that would distance the government from the Bundestag’s decision, in exchange for German lawmakers being able to visit the German troops based at İncirlik.