German Ambassador to Turkey called to Foreign Ministry

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ German Ambassador to Ankara Martin Erdmann has been called to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

The ambassador was asked for an explanation regarding the resolution, adopted by German parliament on recognition of so-called 'Armenian genocide' and issued a note.

Notably, today German parliament has adopted a resolution on recognition of so-called 'Armenian genocide'.

The resolution was presented by a group of majority of MPs in the parliament - Alliance of Political Parties of Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Social Democratic Party, as well as by 'Green' Party.

Recognition of responsibility by the German government for historical events as well as of 1915 events as 'genocide' mentioned in the resolution.