Georgian ruling party refused to negotiate with opposition

"Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream Party does not intend to discuss any new initiatives regarding the electoral system," Secretary General of the Georgian Dream ruling party Kakha Kaladze said at a briefing.

Report's local bureau that, according to him, there is less than a year left before the parliamentary elections: "The elections will be held in accordance with the current Constitution, in a timely manner with high democratic standards and the most active participation of the international community."

Georgian Dream Party has called on its opponents to prepare for the elections.

The parliamentary elections in the neighboring country will be held in October 2020 on mixed electoral system. From 2024, the elections will be organized according to a proportional system.