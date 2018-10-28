Georgian ruling party declares violations during presidential elections

© UNN

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / Ruling party of Georgia declared a number of violations during the presidential elections.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the leader of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, Deputy Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

"Members of the Commission from the National movement and other opposition parties do not participate in the draw for the distribution of functions at most polling stations, which is a violation of the electoral law," Mdinaradze said at a briefing.

According to him, yesterday the representatives of the ruling authorities recorded several cases of how the opposition tried to illegally install video cameras at the sites.

"There are exit polls of both "Georgian dream" and organizations from the opposition in one of the sites of Rustavi city. Representatives of these organizations tried to interfere in the process of exit poll by members of our partner organization. I urge observers to take into account all these violations in their reports," Mdinaradze said.

He also urged the population to be active.

Presidential elections are being held in Georgia today. The country has opened 3 thousand 648 polling stations.