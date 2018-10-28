Georgian Prime Minister votes in presidential elections - PHOTO

 Top
    Georgian Prime Minister votes in presidential elections

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze voted in the presidential elections, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    ""I voted for the development of the country, Georgian traditions and European choice of Georgia," Bakhtadze said.

    According to Bakhtadze, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that the vote would held peacefully and transparent.

    Presidential elections are being held in Georgia today. The country has opened 3 thousand 648 polling stations.

