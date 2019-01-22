Press: Georgian Prime Minister to be replaced

Tbilisi. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Some Georgian media outlets have spread reports of expected staff changes in the government.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhadze will be replaced by Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

According to the press, the leader of ruling Georgian Dream Party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has already made a decision to change the Prime Minister.

Local experts also predict Gakharia to be a prime minister. According to them, the changes promised by Ivanishvili will be finalized by the appointment of the Interior Minister as the Prime Minister.

The media reports also say that Defense Minister Levan Isariah will be dismissed from his post.

Commenting on the reports, Georgian Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili said that she does not take this information for serious: "Our party leader Bidzina Ivanishvili informed just a few weeks ago about possible changes within the government and the ruling party. But he said nothing about replacement of the Prime Minister."