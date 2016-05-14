Georgian Prime Minister elected a chairman of ruling party

Tbilisi. 14 May. REPORT. AZ/ On May 14, the Georgian ruling party - "Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia" has held the IV Congress.

Report informs, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili was elected the party chairman.

The conference began with the national anthem and government members, representatives of the diplomatic corps, a former prime ministers Bidzina Ivanishvili, Irakli Garibashvili attended the event.

Secretary of the party Kakha Kaladze made a report.

Once considered the organizational issue. K.Kaladze nominated Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili for the post of party chairman.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili by open voting unanimously elected as a chairman of the party.