Georgian President will not ask Poroshenko to extradite Saakashvili

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili does not intend to touch upon the issue of extradition of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during the forthcoming visit of Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko to Tbilisi. Report informs citing the Georgian media, press-speaker of the Georgian President Eka Mishveladze stated at a briefing today.

"The visit of the President of Ukraine to Georgia, during which the most important issues for both countries will be considered, is significant. This topic is not included in the provisional agenda and Margvelashvili himself does not plan to raise it, "Mishveladze said.

Poroshenko's visit to Georgia is scheduled for mid-July. Last week, former deputy chief prosecutor of Georgia and team-mate of Saakashvili in Ukraine David Sakvarelidze said that the Ukrainian authorities are negotiating with the leader of the ruling party of Georgia, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili to extradite Saakashvili.

Earlier, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yevgeny Enin said that extradition of Saakashvili from Ukraine to Georgia is impossible, since he is a citizen of Ukraine.