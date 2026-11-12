Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Georgian president stresses importance of ties with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 21:35
    Georgian president stresses importance of ties with Azerbaijan

    Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili underscored the importance of good-neighborly relations with Azerbaijan, mutual trust and regional cooperation.

    Report's Georgia bureau reports that Kavelashvili made the remarks while reviewing his meetings with foreign leaders at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye.

    Kavelashvili said he met with the presidents of Uzbekistan and Brazil, China's vice president and Armenia's prime minister during the conference. He said Georgia's ties with Uzbekistan had developed rapidly since the two countries signed agreements and that expanding ties with China remained a priority.

    Kavelashvili said he discussed regional issues with Armenia's prime minister and stressed that Georgia wanted the South Caucasus to become one of the most attractive regions.

    He also emphasized the importance of Georgia's ties with Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Central Asian countries. He said regional development should extend beyond economic cooperation and be grounded in mutual respect and trust.

    Kavelashvili said representatives of several countries had spoken highly of Georgia's development, its achievements and its international standing.

    Commenting on the conference's slogan, he said Georgia was ready to discuss any issue and supported dialogue. He also criticized what he called a shortsighted approach to Georgia by some European Union countries.

    United Nations (UN) COP31 Mikheil Kavelashvili
    Kavelaşvili Gürcüstanın regional əməkdaşlıq tərəfdaşları sırasında Azərbaycanın əhəmiyyətini qeyd edib
    Кавелашвили отметил значимость Азербайджана как регионального партнера Грузии
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