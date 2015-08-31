 Top
    Georgian Poti city flooded again

    The first floors of houses in Poti district of Nabadi were flooded

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Streets of the port city of Poti (Western Georgia) flooded as a result of heavy rain on the night of August 31, Report informs referring to "Rustavi 2".

    The first floors of houses in Poti district of Nabadi were flooded, household items and appliances of locals were damaged.

    In addition, city left without electricity for time, as a result, pump station at Nabadi area left out of order.

    Currently, the electricity supply is restored.

