Georgian Prime Minister will visit Iran at weekend

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Prime Minister George Kvirikashvili will leave for Iran at the week end.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikhail Janelidze stated after meeting with Iranian counterpart.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Georgia on the eve of a two-day official visit.

Georgian-Iranian business forum will be held within the framework of the visit. In the context of the development of relations between countries, a planned visit of the Georgian Prime Minister Kvirikashvili to Iran, which will take place at the week end is very important.

"Today, we discussed in detail the preparation of the visit, including the meetings that will be held in Tehran", Janelidze said at a press conference.

The parties expressed hope that these visits will give impetus to the deepening of bilateral relations.