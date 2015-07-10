Georgian PM: Such provocations will not affect our friendship

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Do not panic. Such provocations are typical for athletes, and I can say that, such provocative groups operate in all countries. This also had been fixed when the group prepared a provocative act on behalf of Georgia. Now the same again happens on behalf of Azerbaijan. This is the usual provocation and those provocations, of course, will not affect our friendship. As our country has provocateurs and adventurers like UNM ( the former ruling party - United National Movement), and they also have there. In all countries, there are such people. So we should not pay attention to it, and should continue to progress and development."

Report informs referring to Georgian media, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said, commenting on the incidents that occurred in the match between "Gabala" and "Dynamo" in Azerbaijan.

According to him, it will not affect the relations between the countries.

Garibashvili said that such adventurers have all the countries, and Georgia should not pay attention to it.

On July 2 in Tbilisi during the game "Dinamo Tbilisi" and "Gabala" football clubs, Georgian fans hung a banner reading, "We remember Zagatala, Gakh, 1921". After the game, the Azerbaijani flag was trampled and beaten by several fans of "Gabala".football club.

After the incident, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said that the culprits will be punished. However, from that day is no effective measures to apprehend and punish the perpetrators are not taken in Georgia.