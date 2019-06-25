Georgian Parliament elects its new speaker

Archil Talakvadze has been elected speaker at today's plenary session of the Parliament.

Georgian Bureau of Report informs that his candidacy was confirmed by a majority vote.

94 out of 101 deputies voted for Talakvadze.

The deputies from the parties European Georgia and United National Movement, who are represented in the Parliament, did not participate in the voting.

Notably, Talakvadze is 36-year-old. He has been a member of The Georgian Dream party and the leader of the parliamentary majority since 2016. Talakvadze worked as Deputy Minister of Corrections and Probation of Georgia in 2012-2014 and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs in 2014-2016.

Notably, Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on June 21.