Georgian opposition party: Government is trading with the protesters

The Georgian opposition party European Georgia commented on the decision of the ruling party Georgian dream to hold parliamentary elections on the proportional electoral system in 2020.

Georgian bureau of Report informs that one of party’s leaders Elene Khoshtaria called the decision a victory for civil society.

According to her, the fact that the ruling party of the country agreed to only one of the demands of the protesters, indicates that the government is trading with the protesters to hold Interior Minister George Gakharia in the post: "The main requirement is the resignation of George Gakharia. However, the ruling party ignored this demand. The ruling party does not consider the Interior Minister responsible for the bloody events that occurred during the crackdown on June 20. The leaders of the ruling party should be ashamed of this approach."