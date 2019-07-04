Georgian opposition leaders refused to testify in investigation

Georgian opposition leaders Gigi Ugulava, Giorgi Baramidze and Irakli Okruashvili are called to interrogate the Interior Ministry.

Local bureau of Report informs, Georgian Interior Ministry said.

It was stated that all three opposition leaders refused to be questioned. The Ministry of Internal Affairs appealed to the court to interrogate those persons before the judge.

Opposition leaders have been called to interrogate in connection with the protest action in Tbilisi on June 20 and 21 (according to the Article on organization of mass violence).