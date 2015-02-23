​Georgian government to revise the forecast for economic growth of the country

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian government intends to review the 5 % forecast for economic growth of the country and reduce costs due to deteriorating of economic situation, stated Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, Report informs citing the Georgian media.

In early February, Garibashvili said that the authorities were planning significant economic growth in 2015. The Georgian government forecast economic growth of 5%. In late January due to the depreciation of the national currency (GEL), The Head of National Bank of Georgia Giorgi Kadagidze doubted this prediction.

"We're going to revise the rate of economic growth. For example, Azerbaijan has announced their economic growth would be 1.5%".

Lari has actively declined to Dollar since November 20, and over the past few days, Lari has fell by 20 percentage points. National Bank of Georgia has established exchange rate of GEL to US dollar on February 21 at a rate of 2,1771 GEL / $1.