Georgian Foreign Ministry presents plan for joining European Union

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ A plan for joining the European Union was submitted by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the plan includes six items.

In particular, the document provides for the successful implementation of institutional and legislative reforms within the framework of an association agreement with the EU; Maximum integration with specialized agencies of the European Union; Increasing the effectiveness of Georgia's participation in the EU programs; Transition from the stage of negotiations with the structures of the European Union to the stage of cooperation; Deepening of the dialogue in the spheres of defense and security; The implementation of physical integration with the internal market of the European Union, which implies transport, energy, and communication integration.