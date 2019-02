Tbilisi. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Tamiflu" drug against A (H1N1) virus ("swine flu") will be provided free of charge to the population in Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

In line with the initiative, the drug will be provided free of charge to all citizens, not only the citizens who are included in the risk group, beginning from January 12.

Along with the Georgian public health centers, the medicines will be distributed by the 24-hour polyclinics.