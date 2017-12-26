 Top
    Georgian ambassador to Austria dies

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Georgia to Austria Konstantine Zaldastanishvili died in Austria. 

    Report informs referring to Georgian media, Georgian minister of internal affairs Mikheil Janelidze said. 

    He expressed his condolence to ambassador’s family. 

    Konstantine Zaldastanishvili was Georgian ambassador to Austria since June 18, 2013 and permanent representative of Georgia to Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organisations accredited in Vienna. 

