Top

Georgia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Saakashvili's statement

​Georgia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Saakashvili's statement

The Foreign Ministry of Georgia has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador Igor Dolgov due to the statement of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili.

The Ukrainian ambassador's call is tied with Saakashvili's recent statement about the parliamentary elections in Georgia, said Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

According to him, Saakashvili's announcement is a direct interference in the internal affairs of Georgia.

On June 10, Saakashvili wrote on Facebook: "I am not going to stand to see the destruction of Georgia. I will be at the front line of the struggle".

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!