Georgia preparing to export marijuana

Tbilisi. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia is considering the issue of granting license for production and export of marijuana for medical and cosmetic purposes, Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, Report informs.

According to the statement, draft amendments have been developed in this regard.

The ministry noted that marijuana sale inside the country causes a criminal responsibility.

According to the local media, marijuana production will be licensed and the license will be granted through a tender.