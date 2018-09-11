Georgia preparing to export marijuana

Tbilisi. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia is considering the issue of granting license for production and export of marijuana for medical and cosmetic purposes, Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, Report informs.
According to the statement, draft amendments have been developed in this regard.
The ministry noted that marijuana sale inside the country causes a criminal responsibility.
According to the local media, marijuana production will be licensed and the license will be granted through a tender.
