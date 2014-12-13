Georgia plans to produce cars

Deputy Minister

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ At the moment we have not made cars, but several foreign companies have expressed a desire to produce these products in Georgia. Report informs citing the publication of Georgia-Online it is said by theof Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Mikeladze.

According to her, at this stage the Georgian side started to consider proposals from these companies.

We have worked two years on this topic and representatives of the Dutch and Swedish companies visited us and expressed their willingness to cooperate with us. Now, the selection process of the area and territory is conducted, because these plants require a fairly large area. We must give our vehicles manufactured certain quotas and they must be recognized by the international standard, and soon we will have produced transport, Deputy Minister stressed.

Earlier, Georgian media reported Tbilisi planned to build a plant to produce buses.