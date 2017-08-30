Georgia once again applies to neighboring countries in regard to fire

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia has once again applied to the neighboring countries to extinguish fire in Abastumani.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Georgia’s Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili told reporters.

“We have applied to the friendly countries for assistance; however, concrete answers will come in the second half of the day. Later, we will know which forces to deploy in terms of aviation; there is no need for manpower. There are enough firefighters-rescuers in the incident scene,” Giorgi Mgebrishvili said.

According to him, a new fire scene has emerged in Abastumani, but it is far away from the residential areas. The technical equipment will pave the way for the fire scene, and firefighting vehicles will move into the fire scene. At the same time, manpower has been involved. We are sending additional forces to localize the fire,” the Georgian Interior Minister highlighted.

Notably, in the summer of 2017, a number of fires broke out in the territory of Georgia. The biggest one occurred in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest near Daba village. The fire was extinguished in 6 days. According to the initial reports, more than 100 ha of the area have been burnt down. The neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey, have provided assistance to Georgia in extinguishing fire. After localizing the fire in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest, fire has broken out in two more regions of Georgia – Kakheti and Samtskhe-Javakheti.