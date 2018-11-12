Georgia may adopt law on lustration

Tbilisi. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Levan Koberidze, a member of the Georgian parliamentary majority, prepares to put forward a draft law on lustration in legislative body.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the deputy wrote the due statement on his Facebook page.

Koberidze urged his colleagues to support the bill: "The law on lustration! Urgent! I am planning to initiate a draft law on lustration in order to bid farewell to the Soviet past in Georgia's political life, to name everything by its name, to build a better Georgian future, and to make the country prosper. I urge my colleagues to join me and take this step together. "

Notably, nomination of Soviet Foreign Ministry's diplomat Grigol Vashadze for presidency caused a certain public discontent. Vashadze recently said in his interview to Deutsche Welle that he was proud of being a Soviet diplomat.