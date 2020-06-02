Top

Georgia is not planning to open border with Armenia

Amiran Gamkrelidze

"Georgia is not planning to open borders with countries, including Armenia, in which coronavirus is supposed to spread widely," head of the Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze told Pirveli TV channel, Report informs.

According to him, Georgia will firstly receive tourists from "green" countries: "Bilateral contracts with countries with minimum risk will be formalized. At the same time, certain procedures are being prepared for tourists."

Georgia plans to open the borders for foreign tourists from July 1 and plans to create a safe corridor for mutual tourist trips with Israel, Austria, Czech Republic, and Ukraine. 

