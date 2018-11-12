Georgia fighting to contain forest fire lasting for already two days

Tbilisi. 12 November. REPORT.AZ / It was impossible to eliminate the forest fire that has been continuing since November 10 in Zekari village of Imereti region, Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the works on extinguishing the fire have been resumed early today.

Nearly 200 firefighters have been involved in extinguishing the fire. According to preliminary data, 5 hectares of land burned. The fire is expected to be localized today.

There is no danger of fire spreading to the settlements.

A criminal case has been filed on the fact of deliberate firefighting.