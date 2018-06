Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ An accident occurred in coal mine in Georgia.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, 6 people were killed as a result of the accident.

The accident was recorded on April 5 in the Tkibuli mine of the Imereti region. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred as a result of the massive collection of air in the mine.

A criminal case has been initiated.

The investigation is underway.