    Georgia CEC: Voter turnout is approaching 20%

    Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The voter turnout in the second round of presidential elections in Georgia was 19.6% at 12:00, Local bureau of Report informs citing spokesperson of the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ana Mikeladze.

    She said the voter turnout was higher in comparison with the same indicator of the first round of elections.

    The voter turnout in the first round of the elections (October 28) was 15.95% at 12:00.

