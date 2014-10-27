 Top
    ​Georgia and Russia resume air service

    Aeroflot resumed flights on Moscow - Tbilisi route

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Aeroflot, the largest Russian airline resumed flights to Georgia after 6-year hiatus. Report informs citing Russian media, flights were resumed after Russian aviation permitted to conduct operations. On the night of October 27 from Sheremetyevo Airport for the first time after a 6-year break Moscow-Tbilisi flight was implemented. According to the schedule, this flight will be carried out daily.

    Besides the Aeroflot, UTair, Transaero, Globe-Siberia and VIM-Avia also were allowed to operate the Moscow-Tbilisi flights.

    Earlier, in 2008, these routes were suspended in connection with the conflict between Georgia and Russia. The air service between the two countries was carried only by charter flights.

