Georgia plans to double its cargo transportation capacity along the Middle Corridor.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, the country continues coordinated cooperation with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other regional states to increase cargo flows along the route.

In an interview with Rustavi 2, Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Gennadi Arveladze said that interest in the development of the Middle Corridor is growing both among regional countries and other states.

"Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia are expanding their infrastructure capabilities so that the corridor can receive and transport larger volumes of cargo," Arveladze stated.

He noted that Georgia's railway infrastructure has been modernized and that additional infrastructure projects are currently under way, while new freight wagons are being purchased.

According to the deputy minister, Georgia plans to acquire more than 2,000 freight wagons over the next two to three years. So far, 400 wagons have been purchased, including 200 already delivered to Georgia, while another 200 are expected to arrive by the end of the year. The remaining 1,600 wagons are planned to be procured over the next two years.

Arveladze also stated that Georgia's ports handled 17.1 million tons of cargo during the first ten months of 2026, the highest figure recorded in the past decade. During the same period, 12 million tons of cargo were transported by rail.

"Our main objective is to double Georgia's cargo transportation and logistics capacity," he said, adding that this would help attract more freight and expand logistics opportunities along the Middle Corridor.