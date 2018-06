(OSGF).

Baku. November 14. REPORT.AZ/ The well-known American financier George Soros has arrived in Georgia. Report informs citing Georgia online, George Soros is currently in Georgia due to the 20th anniversary of the Open Society Georgia Foundation

The fund holds a number of events in connection with the anniversary. Today Mr. Soros is going to give a lecture to students. Furthermore, tomorrow he is going to meet with the President and Prime Minister of Georgia.

The Fund claimed that the meeting of George Soros with the opposition was not planned.