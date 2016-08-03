General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces may be moved from city center

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces is expected to be moved from the city center.

Report informs citing Doğan, relocation of the General Staff to Etimesgut district of Ankara, near the new building of National Intelligence Organization (MIT), which is under construction, is actual. But if the Turkish Constitution is amended and the General Staff subordinated to the Presidential Administration, then it will be moved near Beştepe. In such case, the building of the General Staff will fully belong to the Ministry of National Defense.

Notably, currently, the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces locates in front of the parliament (TBMM), near the Ministry of National Defense.