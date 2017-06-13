General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces: “Supply of arms to PKK from Iran determined”

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ " Along with Syria and Iraq, Iran is also providing weapons to PKK terrorist group”. Report informs citing the NTV, this is stated in report by General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces on operation against PKK in the last 6 months.

This year from January 1 to June 12, 431 terrorists killed in Turkey's anti-terror operation.

16 were injured, 82 of them caught alive. According to the report, 406 terrorists were killed, 46 were wounded. The report presented certificate on provision of PKK with weapons from the outside: “In this regard, large number of weapons and ammunition belonging to a terrorist group were seized in Gürpinar village of Turkey's Van province. Supply of arms to PKK also from Iran has been determined.