    GASA: Turkish military aircraft vanishes from radar without distress signal

    Region
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 17:33
    GASA: Turkish military aircraft vanishes from radar without distress signal

    A Turkish military aircraft of the C-130 type disappeared from the radar of the Georgian Avia Service Agency (GASA) just minutes after crossing Georgian airspace, without issuing any distress signal, Report informs, citing the GASA.

    The agency stated that communication with the aircraft was suddenly lost, and search-and-rescue operations were launched immediately in accordance with the determined protocols.

    "The Turkish C-130 aircraft vanished from our radar without sending a distress signal shortly after passing through Georgian airspace. Following the incident, search-and-rescue measures defined by the Georgian Air Navigation Service were promptly initiated," the statement said.

    Gürcüstan Hava Naviqasiya Xidməti: Türkiyə təyyarəsi həyəcan siqnalı vermədən radarlardan itib
    GASA: Турецкий военный самолет исчез с радаров в небе над Грузией

