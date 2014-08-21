Gas supply to Armenia temporarily suspended

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Natural gas supply to Armenia was temporarily suspended on August 20 due to an accident on the pipeline, Report informs citing to the official site of "Gazprom Armenia".

"Gas Transportation Company of Georgia officially informed the company "Gazprom Armenia" about temporary suspension of natural gas supply to Armenia from 23:45 on August 20 in connection with an accident on the main gas pipeline North Caucasus-Transcaucasus in Georgia", said in a statement.

In a statement, the company also noted that during the termination gas supply to the population will be provided from internal resources.