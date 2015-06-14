Garibashvili: The situation is fully controlled by the authorities

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian government will provide aid to people suffered in severe floods, which occurred in Tbilisi on Sunday night. Report informs citing the Georgian media, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

"The situation is very serious. All agencies are working in emergency mode. I promise that we will help all the victims", said I.Garibashvili.

The prime minister urged the population to remain calm and said that the situation is fully controlled by the authorities. The emergency headquarters in the aftermath of the floods were established on behalf of the Prime Minister, earlier on Sunday night.

Currently, information about 5 killed in floods has already been provided, the search for the missing continues.