Garibashvili: No talks on replacing Azerbaijani gas were held

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Any talks on replacing Azerbaijani gas are not helding. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili told reporters, answering the question of whether was discussed an issue on purchase of natural gas during his Saturday's visit to Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister said that, visit to Baku is a regular working visit. and at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were discussed prospects for deepening the strategic cooperation.

"I would like to ask to stop speculation on this issue, because it harms our relationship. No re-consideration in regard with Azerbaijan is planned. Strategic relations with Azerbaijan have been and will remain one of the pillars of our government, our country. We are and will be very close friendship and strategic relations with Azerbaijan. No talks on diversification, replacement of Azerbaijani gas are not helding, it is absurd and does not correspond to the truth", Irakli Garibashvili said.

He urged everybody, in particular, politicians do not introduce people into error. According to him, during the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, they spoke on further developing of relations between the two countries, as well as the forthcoming visit of Azerbaijani President to Georgia.