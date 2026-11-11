G7 backs diplomacy with Iran, calls for safe passage through Hormuz

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G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for diplomatic efforts to resolve differences with Iran and strengthen regional security.

Report informs that the UK Foreign Office published the ministers' joint statement after their meeting in Paris.

The ministers said Iran must not develop or acquire nuclear weapons and urged Tehran to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

They expressed concern over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, called for an end to attacks on civilian shipping and stressed the need to ensure free and safe passage through the strait.

The G7 countries also said they were ready to coordinate efforts to maintain regional security and protect international trade.