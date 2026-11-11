Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    G7 backs diplomacy with Iran, calls for safe passage through Hormuz

    Region
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 19:40
    G7 backs diplomacy with Iran, calls for safe passage through Hormuz

    G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for diplomatic efforts to resolve differences with Iran and strengthen regional security.

    Report informs that the UK Foreign Office published the ministers' joint statement after their meeting in Paris.

    The ministers said Iran must not develop or acquire nuclear weapons and urged Tehran to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    They expressed concern over the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, called for an end to attacks on civilian shipping and stressed the need to ensure free and safe passage through the strait.

    The G7 countries also said they were ready to coordinate efforts to maintain regional security and protect international trade.

    Group of Seven (G7) Strait of Hormuz Islamic Republic of Iran
    G7 ölkələrinin XİN başçıları İranı fikir ayrılıqlarını diplomatik yolla nizamlamağa çağırıblar
    Главы МИД стран G7 призвали Иран к дипломатическому урегулированию разногласий
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